What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Oct. 28

Comedian Craig Ferguson performs at Beanfield Theatre

Cinema Politica screens Diaries From Lebanon

QPIRG’s Culture Shock conference: History of Montreal Activism panel at McGill

World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

Chicago darkwave trio French Police play Bar le Ritz PDB

