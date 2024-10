What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Three days left to see Museum of Fine Arts exhibition Two By Two, Together, on through Oct. 5

L’Off Jazz Festival begins, running through Oct. 12

Austin post-punk band Urban Heat play Foufs

Toronto garage/punk/psych band Wine Lips play Petit Campus

Brazilian producer Marcos Valle plays Théâtre Fairmount with Lexis

