This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Book launch for John Lee Clark’s Touch the Future at MAI

Dorchester: In the Midst of the Fray documentary screening at Concordia

L.A. rapper Sueco brings his Attempted Lover tour to le Studio TD

Oddball art-pop Austin trio Being Dead play l’Esco

Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy plays MTELUS

