What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, Oct. 21

Bob the Drag Queen performs at Olympia

Cinema Politica & Climate Justice Montreal present Direct Action

California pop/R&B artist Tori Kelly plays MTELUS

Old-school Boston shoegaze band Drop Nineteens play Bar le Ritz PDB

Rochester, NY death metal band Undeath play Foufounes

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.