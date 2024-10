What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Louisville scream-pop act GRLwood plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Montreal pop singer-songwriter Junes launches her debut album at le Ministère

Oakland indie rock band Fake Fruit plays l’Escogriffe

Jazz Fest presents London jazz/Afrobeat band Kokoroko at Beanfield Theatre

Bruce LaBruce’s The Visitor screens at Festival du Nouveau Cinéma

