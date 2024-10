What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Oct. 7

Montreal electro-funk duo Chromeo & the Midnight play MTELUS

Expo World Press Photo continues through Oct. 14

Cinema Politica presents My Stolen Planet with guests in attendance

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

Tuareg songwriter/musician Mdou Moctar plays le National

