What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Arabesque Burlesque show at Café Cleopatra

Massimadi Festival presents M.H. Murray’s I Don’t Know Who You Are

Mad Sisters book launch at Espace Drawn & Quarterly

Hong Kong film fest Making Waves opens w/ Rob N Roll at Cineplex Forum

San Diego deathcore band Carnifex plays Beanfield Theatre with Cryptopsy & more

