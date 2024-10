What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Oct. 4

L.A. metal band Patriarchy plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Malefycia Zoo 18+ haunted house experience runs Oct. 4–31

Justin Timberlake plays the Bell Centre

Montreal indie rock band Corridor plays le National

A Big Gay Podcast Cabaret continues at Mainline Theatre through Oct. 5

Saturday, Oct. 5

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards at the Bell Centre

Last day to see Ballet BC at Place des Arts

Volpeverse tour with U.S. DJ/producer Ray Volpe at MTELUS

Bareoke strip karaoke at Café Cleopatra

Sunday, Oct. 6

Last day to see Portraits and Fashion exhibition at McCord Stewart Museum

Last day to see Opéra de Montréal’s The Barber of Seville

Lightning Bolt plays Club Soda with openers Crabe

