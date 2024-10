What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Oct. 18

1st annual Montreal Mushroom Festival Oct. 18 & 19

Phantom of the Opera (1925) with a live orchestra at St. George’s Anglican Church

Malefycia Zoo 18+ Halloween experience continues weekends through Oct. 31

NYC pop icon Cyndi Lauper plays the Bell Centre

Saturday, Oct. 19

Foire aux Vinyles Plateau Record Show at Eglise St-Denis

Echos 2024 concert series #10 + NicheMTL yearbook launch at Ateliers Belleville

Sugar Sammy’s You’re Gonna Rire 2 at Centre Pierre-Péladeau

Bar le Ritz PDB 10th anniversary party

Sunday, Oct. 20

Last day to see madskills: Self-documenting Construction on Social Media

Metatron Press 10-year anniversary reading at Système

Y Event seminar with Serena Williams, Chris Hadfield etc at the Bell Centre

Last day of Festival du Nouveau Cinéma, Pablo Larraín’s Maria & more

