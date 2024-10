What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

For more Halloween weekend event suggestions, please see our Montreal Halloween Party Guide 2024

Friday, Oct. 25

Witches – Out of the Shadows exhibition begins at Pointe-à-Callière

Nadine Valcin’s documentary Simply Johanne opens in theatres

Frank Mythic presents The Phantom Files at Mile End Improv

Saturday, Oct. 26

Pawlloween costumed dog parade

Last night of Agora de la Danse’s Rhino by Out Innerspace

Etheria Film Festival of women-created genre cinema (free) at J.A. de Sève Cinema (Concordia)

.@FANGORIA posted the news about our 2024 selections, @Shudder airdates, and Inspiration Award Recipient today! Find out which women and non-binary filmmakers made the BEST new genre films for 2024! https://t.co/aRkuSo3YfY — Etheria Film Festival (@EtheriaFN) June 4, 2024

Sandy El Bitar presents Not for Laughs at NOMAD life

Massimadi film fest hosts a Halloween party at le Livart

Sunday, Oct. 27

Last day of Massimadi film fest, This Is Ballroom screening

Segal Centre presents Eva Price’s play Titanique Oct. 27–Nov. 4

Malefycia Zoo immersive Halloween horror experience

