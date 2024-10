What to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Oct. 11

U.S. pop star Sabrina Carpenter plays the Bell Centre

Toronto drag queen & pop-dance music artist Priyanka plays live at Studio TD

Montreal garage rock maniacs PyPy launch a new album at Théâtre Fairmount

Two Dykes and a Mic “Topping Your Best Friend” tour comes to la Maison Théâtre

Saturday, Oct. 12

FNC presents Wapikoni Mobile 20th anniversary best-of screening

Maleficarum: Vamps vs. Witches “spooky vendors” market Oct. 12–13

Irish band Fontaines D.C. play MTELUS

Sunday, Oct. 13

Malefycia Zoo 18+ Halloween experience continues weekends through Oct. 31

The Heart and Soul of Saint-Henri exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

French space-pop duo Air play Place Bell

Former Smiths guitarist & solo artist Johnny Marr plays MTELUS with openers James

Monday, Oct. 14

Festival du Nouveau Cinéma screens Sean Baker’s Anora

Melbourne psych-jazz band Midlife play Bar le Ritz PDB

U.S. rapper Qveen Herby brings The Alchemist Tour to MTELUS (all ages)

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.