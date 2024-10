The Mayor issued a statement about this morning’s deadly Old Montreal fire, which she has referred to as “suspicious.”

Valérie Plante: “We’ll get to the bottom of what caused this fire”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante issued a statement this morning about the five-alarm fire that broke out in Old Montreal overnight. The fire at 400 Notre-Dame E., which Plante referred to as “suspicious” in an earlier statement, resulted in the death of two people on site, and left one person critically injured and two additional people with minor injuries.

“My thoughts are with the people affected by the fire that took place early this morning on the corner of Bonsecours and Notre-Dame streets. This is terrible news, and I’m sending my most sincere sympathies to all those affected.

“The SPVM is in charge of the investigation. We’ll get to the bottom of what caused this fire. Thanks to the City of Montreal Fire Service, who are still on site to control the fire and secure the sector.”

Plante held a press conference this morning outside Saint-Michel metro station to comment on the emergency closure of the station and two others on the Blue Line due to the need for urgent repairs.

