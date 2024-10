“These criminal acts will never be tolerated and the perpetrators will face justice.”

Two suspects arrested in connection with last week’s fatal Old Montreal fire

Montreal police have announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the fire in Old Montreal that claimed two lives last Friday, Oct. 4. In a press conference this afternoon, the SPVM confirmed that the suspects are aged 18 and 20, one of whom allegedly used a molotov cocktail to set the fire while the other drove the getaway car.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante praised the SPVM for making these arrests quickly.

“I congratulate the SPVM teams who made quick arrests in connection with the Old Montreal fire. These criminal acts will never be tolerated and the perpetrators will face justice. These arrests are a show of strength by our police service, which will continue to shed light on this criminal act.”

Je félicite les équipes du SPVM qui ont procédé à des arrestations rapides en lien avec l’incendie du Vieux-Montréal. Ces actes criminels ne seront jamais tolérés et les coupables feront face à la justice. Ces arrestations sont une démonstration de force de notre service de… https://t.co/RNqfpd41z1 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 11, 2024 Two suspects arrested in connection with last week’s fatal Old Montreal fire

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.