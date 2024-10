The Habs are once again the most loved NHL team in Canada.

The Montreal Canadiens are Canada’s most popular NHL team for the second straight year

A new study by Pallas Data has found that the Montreal Canadiens are the most popular NHL team in Canada for the second straight year.

The Habs are the favourite NHL team of 23% of Canadian hockey fans, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs (20%), Edmonton Oilers (12%) Vancouver Canucks (9%), Calgary Flames (7%), Winnipeg Jets (7%) and Ottawa Senators (5%).

Despite the Edmonton Oilers making the Stanley Cup Finals this past NHL season, the study finds that just 18% of Canadians think a Canadian team will win the Cup this year.

[Pallas Data, October 5, n=1304]

