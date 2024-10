“A maniac named Art the Clown terrorizes everyone who gets in his way.”

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Damien Leone’s independent slasher film Terrifier, which is streaming now in Canada on Tubi.

In second and third place are Terrifier 2 (Crave) and Smile (Paramount+).

Terrifier 1 and 2 tops streaming charts in Canada

