Tabarnak! Google Translate finally added Quebec French to its database of languages

Google Translate has finally added Quebec French to its database of nearly 250 available languages.

In the example below, one user noted the many differences between results in Quebec French and in French from France.

The translation service’s recent additions also include Inuktut.

Le vrai français arrive enfin sur Google https://t.co/Gs2zhcpsjJ — Jean-François Martin (@JF_Martin007) October 21, 2024

