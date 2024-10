“Excitement for Harris has spread beyond the border of the United States.”

Quebec is the most pro-Kamala Harris province in Canada

According to a new study by Léger, 64% of Canadians would support Kamala Harris if they could vote in the U.S. presidential election, including just 72% in Quebec, where support for Harris is highest.

Conversely, just 21% of Canadians would support Donald Trump in the election, including 17% of Quebecers.

The study also found that support for Harris is highest among NDP (90%), Bloc Québécois (90%) and Liberal (88%) voters, and lowest among Conservatives (42%).

According to a separate study by the Angus Reid Institute, Kamala Harris’s net favourability in Quebec (+61%) is 127 points higher than that of Donald Trump (-66%). Nationwide, that spread decreases to 97 points, in favour of Harris.

“Excitement for Harris has spread beyond the border of the United States. North of the border, Canadians view the new Democratic candidate – whose time in Montreal in high school and college has been well-documented in Canadian media – with a much more positive lens than her Republican rival.”

Quebec is the most pro-Kamala Harris province in Canada

The Léger web survey was conducted from October 18 to 21, 2024, with 1,562 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.