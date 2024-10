“Over the past decade, Montreal’s PyPy achieved cult status with one release and crazy live shows. Sacred Times cranks up the madness to an unadulterated 11.”

PYPY, Sacred Times (Goner)

It’s been exactly a decade since PYPY’s debut album, Pagan Day, a healthy dose of insane psych rock brought to you by the demented punk and post-punk rockers of Duchess Says, CPC Gangbangs, Red Mass, etc. As a band that achieved cult status with one release and crazy live shows, PyPy has carved out a delicious niche. Sacred Times cranks up the madness to an unadulterated 11. Annie-Claude Deschênes’s vicious banshee vocal screams are still strong and true, and she slays on the toy-like synthesizers, as Roy Vucino’s shifting monster guitar riffs put you in a state of wild delirium. Philippe Clement’s bass riffs are as thick as golden molasses and Simon Besré’s drums, while steady, have many freakout flourishes as well. It may have taken a decade, but PYPY has done it again. 9/10 Trial Track “She’s Back”

PyPy album launch with Samwoy and Mulch at Théâtre Fairmount (5240 Parc) on Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $20.97–$31.22. This review was originally published in the Oct. 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.