JustWatch has released their latest performance review of Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) services in Canada, measuring the market share of the most popular streaming services across the country, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Crave, Paramount+ and Apple TV+.

According to Q3 results for 2024, Prime Video, which now has 24% of the market, has officially surpassed Netflix, with 23%. The market share of Disney+ sits at 18%, followed by Crave (13%), Paramount+ (8%) and Apple TV+ (5%).

“It’s a close battle for the top spot in Canadian streaming charts between global market leaders Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, with only 1% separating them. Meanwhile, local provider Crave struggled to keep up and settled in fourth place with a 5% gap behind Disney+.”

