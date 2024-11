“Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives are a threat to reproductive rights in Canada”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has issued a strong warning to Canadians regarding abortion access and reproductive rights, calling out Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives for “wanting to limit a woman’s right to choose.” The NDP has put forward a motion to “Expand and Protect Abortion Access in Canada.”

According to Singh, “the extreme right-wing and anti-choice folks are calling the shots in that party,” and some Conservative MPs have even brought forward anti-choice legislation and given money to anti-choice organizations. Singh referred to the Conservatives as a “threat” to reproductive rights in Canada.

“Canadians have the right to choose, but access to that right is dwindling. We’re calling for all MPs to vote in Parliament for solid, equal access to abortions in every province and territory, all covered by Medicare.”

A study by Léger found that 80% of Canadians support a woman’s right to choose.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.