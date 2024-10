Party before country (or how to gaslight an entire nation)

Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives continue to gaslight Canadians, and they’re doing it with the support of Canada’s mainstream media, who are too afraid to call this out for fear of backlash on Twitter.

The Conservative Party leader is still ignoring the large majority of Canadians — and 60% of Conservatives — who want him to seek the security clearance required to learn how foreign interference has infiltrated Canadian politics.

Our democracy is at stake. According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s testimony, Conservative parliamentarians have been involved in foreign interference. Poilievre is once again prioritizing his party’s ability to play dumb over the safety of Canadians.

The most ironic part of Pierre Poilievre’s failure to seek security clearance is that it makes his party look even more guilty — not that his supporters care to understand this point.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has stated on more than one occasion that Poilievre’s refusal to read the NSICOP report on foreign interference in Canada should disqualify him from becoming prime minister.

We tend to agree.

“I have the names of a number of parliamentarians, former parliamentarians, and/or candidates in the Conservative Party of Canada who are engaged or at high risk of, or for whom there is clear intelligence around foreign interference.”



— PM Trudeau at #PIFI inquiry pic.twitter.com/MgU4VausWn — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) October 16, 2024

