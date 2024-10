The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Ohayo Café. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Ohayo Café

The newly opened café/lunch spot by Hiroshi Kitano. The fast-casual counterpart to Kitano Shokudo (next door) has a short and simple menu featuring dishes like Keema curry (somewhere between Japanese curry and chilli con carne), a fried Ebi (shrimp) burger that rivals the best fried fish sandos anywhere and a crimson red Tantan ramen that happens to be vegan and might well be the best bowl of ramen in the city. Paired with an elite coffee program and reasonable prices, Ohayo Café is a welcome addition to Montreal’s lunch scene revival. (145 Mont-Royal E.)

