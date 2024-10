The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Café Holt. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Café Holt

Café Holt, on the second floor of the Holt Renfrew Ogilvy department store, opened just after the 2020 lockdown to offer delicious, French-accented lunches and brunches (including a formidable burger), and remains a go-to. With beautiful art deco design and one of the city’s best cocktail menus, this is an easy choice for a classic downtown lunch. If you remember the old Café Holt up the street (not that you should), this one is at least 10 times more appealing in every way. (Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, 1307 Ste-Catherine W.)

