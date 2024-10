“On this day that marks one year of violent conflict in the Middle East, we demand a halt to any widening of the war, an end to hostilities, the release of hostages and the start of a peace process.”

In a statement issued this morning, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante marked the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, which killed 1,200 civilians, by expressing sympathy and solidarity with the Jewish people and Jewish communities in Montreal. Plante also noted the 50,000 Palestinian civilians killed, hundreds of thousands injured and millions displaced in the war that followed those events. Plante conveyed her sympathy for Palestinians as well as the Lebanese people, restating her feeling of solidarity with the large Lebanese community in Montreal, and reiterating her call for a lasting ceasefire in the Middle East.

“On this day that marks one year of violent conflict in the Middle East, Montreal also reiterates its support for an immediate de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire. At all levels, from the UN to states and cities, we demand a halt to any expansion of the war, an end to hostilities, the release of hostages and the start of a peace process.”

Plante reminded Montrealers about the increased police presence in the city today and for the whole week to defuse any tension that could arise or violence that could erupt at demonstrations.

“I invite Montrealers to commemorate the events of October 7, 2023 in a peaceful manner, and to continue to fight against antisemitism and Islamophobia.”

“The current context is of great concern to Montrealers of diverse faiths and origins. We understand people’s desire to express their opinions, but we will not tolerate demonstrations turning into vandalism, destruction or acts of violence. Montreal is a metropolis of peace and we are counting on each person to act in accordance with the values ​​of living together, empathy and solidarity that unite us.”

Plante previously called for a ceasefire last December, in May when Israel started bombing Rafah and in September when the conflict expanded to Lebanon.

