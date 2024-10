“All of Canada’s major cities rank highly on all safety and livability indices, but Montreal has that certain je ne sais quoi that sets it apart.”

Montreal named among safest cities in the world for travel in 2025

According to a new report by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, Montreal is the sixth safest city in the world for travel in 2025. Montreal is also the only city in North America on the list.

The report’s findings were determined using a compilation of survey results, in addition to data on risk, crime, climate resilience and more.

Reykjavik, Copenhagen and Amsterdam round out the top three safest cities in the world for travel, followed by Tokyo and Sydney.

