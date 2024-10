The Four Seasons Hotel Montréal restaurant Marcus is hosting two Halloween parties with an Eyes Wide Shut theme on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Masks are mandatory at these masquerade nights, as in the debauched party scenes that are central to the 1999 Stanley Kubrick film starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, and the dress code is black and white.

Tickets can be acquired via dinner reservations, with first and second services available both nights. Entry for the party alone, after 10 p.m., or tables for bottle service, can be reserved through Marcus at 514-843-2525.

