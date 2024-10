LL Cool J, The FORCE (Def Jam)

Executive-produced by Q-Tip, LL Cool J’s The FORCE finds the hip hop legend leaning into his role as a cultural ambassador. Much like his previous album Authentic reflected his Grammys-hosting persona, The FORCE carries the weight of someone curating hip hop history via his Rock the Bells SiriusXM station. The production is slick, feeling tailor-made for Todd Smith to explore uncharted territory while maintaining a certain comfort. The album’s biggest flaw lies in its repetitive and lazy choruses, which feel uninspired compared with the verses. Despite this, LL’s energy and commitment to the craft are palpable throughout. 7/10 Trial Track: “Murdergram Deux” feat. Eminem

“Murdergram Deux” featuring Eminem, from The FORCE by LL Cool J

This review was originally published in the Oct. 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

