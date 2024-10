“Schools that were Catholic, in our opinion, there is no problem with these schools!”

The CAQ shot down a Parti Québécois motion today that sought to cut public funding of private religious schools. This motion was introduced in the National Assembly in the wake of the Bedford School scandal, which reignited conversations about secularism in Quebec.

The roughly 50 Quebec institutions in question, most of which are of Catholic heritage, receive $160-million in public funds annually.

The private schools were founded, Premier François Legault said, “by members of the clergy. Schools that were Catholic, in our opinion, there is no problem with these schools!”

