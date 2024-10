According to a study by Léger, just 1 in 3 Quebecers (35%) support Quebec sovereignty. There is currently a 19-point spread between those who support Quebec independence (35%) and those who do not (54%).

According to previous Léger studies, support for sovereignty in Quebec has not increased over the past decade.

Support for sovereignty among Francophones is 43% while support among non-Francophones in the province is 10%.

A study by the Angus Reid Institute found that there is more anti-Canadian sentiment in Alberta and Saskatchewan — and especially among Conservatives — than there is in the province of Quebec.

A previous study by Research Co. found that 38% of Albertans believed their province would do better as its own country.

The Léger/Québecor web survey was conducted from October 4 to 6, 2024, with 1,036 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

