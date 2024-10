While Parliament should be working together to pass meaningful legislation, Pierre Poilievre continues to embarrass himself and his party by calling for an election Canadians don’t want.

Just 1 in 3 Canadians want a federal election

According to a new study by Léger, just 1 in 3 Canadians (35%) say they want a federal election at this time.

A plurality of Canadians (39%) instead believe that the government and opposition parties should get back to work on the issues affecting their constituents.

Pierre Poilievre has twice failed to secure the confidence of Parliament in putting forward a non-confidence motion this session.

The Léger web survey was conducted from October 27 to 29, 2024, with 1,562 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

