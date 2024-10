Is Quebec intentionally ruining public healthcare to make privatization a reality?

A new study by Léger has found that 2 in 5 Quebecers have had to resort to private healthcare to receive the treatment they need, with a majority agreeing that healthcare in the province has deteriorated over the past five years.

A previous study by the Angus Reid Institute found that 43% of Canadians believe the provinces are intentionally ruining public healthcare to make privatization seem like a better option.

Is Quebec intentionally undercutting public healthcare?

Expanding private healthcare not only exacerbates staffing shortages in the public system, but has a disproportionately negative effect on low-income Canadians.

Provinces should be focusing their efforts on creating a more functional public healthcare system that benefits us all, not a two-tiered model with more privatization.

