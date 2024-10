If Justin Trudeau steps down, the Liberals are officially done in 2025

Notice how every time someone suggests that Justin Trudeau should step down, they never name a replacement? Whether you like it or not, polling confirms that none of Trudeau’s potential replacements are popular enough to increase support for the Liberals. In fact, Trudeau stepping aside could very well drive even more people away from the party.

There’s a good reason for this.

Trudeau relinquishing Liberal leadership only contributes to Pierre Poilievre’s false narrative. If Poilievre is telling Canadians that Justin Trudeau ‘broke Canada,’ and he then steps down due to pressure over this criticism — as false as it may be — then he’s only validating Poilievre’s talking point. And who in 2025 is going to want to vote for the party whose leader had to step down because they ‘broke Canada.’

The Liberals’ best shot at winning the next election is to form a unified front against the Conservatives, stand up to Pierre Poilievre and dispel his propaganda. If Justin Trudeau stays on and fights, and the party consistently and unitedly calls out Poilievre and the Conservatives on their lies and pathetic, anti-Canadian rhetoric and division, they have a path to victory as long as the economy continues to do well.

A plurality of Canadians identity as centrist — that’s who the Liberals’ base is. It’s not over yet.

