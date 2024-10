Last night’s emergency closure of the three Blue Line stations was implemented after “significant degradation of some of the main beams above the bridge” were detected at Saint-Michel.

The STM has announced that three metro stations on the Blue Line — Fabre, d’Iberville and Saint-Michel — will remain closed indefinitely following an emergency closure “as a precautionary safety measure.” In a press conference this morning, STM Director General Marie-Claude Léonard confirmed that the closure of these stations could last “a few days or even a few weeks.”

“Works currently underway at Saint-Michel station have detected significant degradation of some of the main beams above the bridge. Given the location of the track equipment needed to turn trains, Fabre and d’Iberville stations must be closed as well.”

Shuttle bus service has been set up between Jean-Talon and Saint-Michel stations.

