Malefycia Zoo is on every weekend in October, and on Halloween night.

Inspired by horror films and Halloween fun, Malefycia Zoo is an immersive 18+ experience with live actors and terrifying creatures providing anxiety-inducing thrills. The event is taking place at 303 St-Joseph in Lachine every weekend this month (with five time slots each night), culminating on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Malefycia is giving away four tickets (for a group of friends) to Malefycia Zoo for Sunday, Oct. 27, which is a special edition of the experience with DJ Fltk. For a chance to win, please like and share the Cult MTL post below via Instagram, and tag one of the friends you’d like to bring to the event in the comments.

For more on the show and to buy tickets ($98), please visit the Malefycia website.

