A majority of Canadians say that defunding Canada's public broadcaster would be bad for the country.

Canadians don’t want to defund the CBC, and Pierre Poilievre will do it anyway

While just 30% of Canadians say they actually want the CBC to be defunded, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has made this initiative a focus of his “campaign” to become Canada’s next prime minister.

Despite minority support for the dismantling of our pubic broadcaster, a new ARI study finds that 2 in 3 Canadians (67%) believe a Poilievre-led government would accomplish their goal.

“Despite plenty of policies that will likely form the pillars of a campaign platform once an election is called – ‘axe the tax,’ ‘jail not bail,’ ‘defund the CBC’ – other areas have remained relatively blank. How would a CPC government approach healthcare and reach the balanced budget it promises?”

A majority of Canadians (54%) say that defunding Canada’s public broadcaster would be bad for the country.

The study also found that just 1 in 3 Canadians are hopeful about a potential Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,602 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

