A new report by Freedom House has named Canada the fifth freest country in the world.

According to a new report by Freedom House, Canada has been named among the top countries in the world with the most freedom.

The report, which rates peopleโ€™s access to political rights and civil liberties in 210 countries, ranked Canada as the fifth freest country in the world, with a score of 97 (where 100 is the most free, and 1 is not free).

Finland received the highest score in the ranking, at 100, followed by New Zealand (99), Sweden (99) and Norway (98).

Freedom level:



๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ฎ Finland: 100

๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฟ New Zealand: 99

๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช Sweden: 99

๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ด Norway: 98

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada: 97

๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Netherlands: 97

๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Denmark: 97

๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต Japan: 96

๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡น Portugal: 96

๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฎ Slovenia: 96

๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ Australia: 95

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฟ Czechia: 94

๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช Germany: 93

๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡น Austria: 93

๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง UK: 91

๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธ Spain: 90

๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Slovakia: 90

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡นโ€ฆ — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) June 3, 2024

