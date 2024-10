Canada is not the broken country the Conservatives need you to think it is

While Canada’s economic outlook is high, all Conservatives can do is complain. They’re desperately trying to maintain a false narrative that Canada is ‘broken’ and only CPC leader Pierre Poilievre can fix it.

So as Canada is named among the best countries in the world, the countries with the highest quality of life or even the countries with the most freedom, their panic begins to set in.

But I thought Justin Trudeau broke Canada?

Inflation is down, interest rates are down and Canada’s economic outlook is the best in the world. Canada is not the broken country the Conservatives need you to think it is.

“The prospects of a Poilievre government are more likely to induce unease among Canadians, particularly women.”



