Canada has been named the friendliest country in the world

According to a study by U.S. News & World Report, Canada has been named the friendliest country in the world.

Spain and New Zealand sit in second and third place on the list, while Netherlands and Portugal round out the top 5.

Friendliness is one of many attributes that are factored into the Best Countries list by U.S. News & World Report, along with safety, affordability, income equality and more.

The United States was ranked 42nd on the list of the world’s most friendly counties.

Friendliest countries in the world

Canada Spain New Zealand Netherlands Portugal Australia Italy Norway Thailand Finland

The study also found that Canada has been named the fourth best country in the world.

Top 10 Best Countries in the World



1⃣ Switzerland 🇨🇭

2⃣ Japan 🇯🇵

3⃣ United States 🇺🇸

4⃣ Canada 🇨🇦

5⃣ Australia 🇦🇺

6⃣ Sweden 🇸🇪

7⃣ Germany 🇩🇪

8⃣ United Kingdom 🇬🇧

9⃣ New Zealand 🇳🇿

🔟 Denmark 🇩🇰



Source | U.S. News & World Report

