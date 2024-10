The high-speed, high-frequency rail line will reduce travel time between Montreal and Toronto to three hours.

The federal government will soon announce plans for the first high-speed rail line in Canada, according to a report from Radio-Canada. The rail line, on a newly built, separate, electrified track, would link Quebec City and Toronto, with trains travelling at 300 kilometres per hour — double the speed of Via Rail trains.

The high-speed, high-frequency rail line will reportedly reduce travel time between Montreal and Toronto from nearly six hours by car (or 5 hours by Via Rail express) to three hours. Other cities served include Trois-Rivières, Laval, Ottawa and Peterborough.

The government of Canada has reportedly chosen but not officially awarded one of the three contract bids that, according to Transport Minister Anita Anand, were still under consideration as of two weeks ago. Anand spoke about the project at an economic forum in Toronto.

“Rail is going to improve productivity, it’s going to improve efficiency, it’s going to lower carbon emissions and it’s going to allow for more housing to be built along these rail lines.”

