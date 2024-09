What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Sept. 3

Saints, Sinners, Lovers and Fools exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts

Ladyfest presents Zaddies: A Drag King Comedy Show at Mainline Theatre

Belgian/Moroccan reggae/rai/pop-rap act Dystinct plays MTELUS

El Khat and the Fleeting Light of Love and Grief at SAT

Old-school U.K. post-punk/goth band the March Violets play Cabaret Foufs

