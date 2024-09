What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Sept. 9

Book talk: Undesirables: A Holocaust Journey to North Africa

Jazz x Rodeo at Vices et Versa

U.S. R&B singer Allen Stone plays le Studio TD

Icelandic blues rock band Kaleo plays MTELUS

Mile End, Pale Ache, Mulch and Outlier play Turbo Haüs

