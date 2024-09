What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Sept. 16

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan play Place Bell

By-election voting day for Lasalle-Emard-Verdun residents

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa plays an all-ages show at l’Olympia

Toronto sing-along group Choir!Choir!Choir! play Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

British stoner doom metal band Green Lung play Théâtre Fairmount

