What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Sept. 11

L.A. rock band the Buttertones play Foufs

The Two by Two, Together exhibition opens at the Museum of Fine Arts

Portraits and Fashion exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

The Alt Comedy Show at Notre Dame des Quilles

California hardcore punk band Nails play Théâtre Fairmount

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.