What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Sept. 10

The Tempéo Dance Festival (free, Sept. 10–15, Place des Arts) begins with Bollywood

Poetry/micro-fiction book launch at Pulp Books

Documentary Amazonia screens at Cinéma du Musée

Festival Quartiers Danses presents Montreal Evening at Place des Arts

London, ON punks Single Mothers play Negative Qualities at Foufs

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.