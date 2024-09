What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Riot grrrl icons Bikini Kill play l’Olympia

The Heart and Soul of Saint-Henri exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

British rock band the Cult play MTELUS

Open decks night at Système

Yaya, Spinelli & Potato at Datcha

