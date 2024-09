What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Murder on the Champs Floor screens Beetlejuice (1988)

Quartiers Danses festival begins, running Sept. 5 to 14

Piknic presents Palomosa Festival launch party at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sugar Sammy’s You’re Gonna Rire 2 show at Salle Pierre-Mercure

Ladyfest presents Pretty Funny: Burlesque vs. Stand-up Comics at Mainline

