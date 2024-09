What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Sept. 19

Vancouver pop singer Xana brings “The Sex Was Good Tour” to Bar le Ritz PDB

Dan savage’s Hump Film Fest 2024 (pt. 2) comes to Cinéma du Parc

CCA afternoon lecture “Architecture as Public Concern: Where Does the Work Land?”

Exposures Trans Film Festival at Espace Transmission Sept. 19–22

The National and the War on Drugs play Place Bell

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.