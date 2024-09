What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Sept. 26

POP Montreal presents Virginie B album launch + Luna Li, Mother Tongues, Una Rose

POP Symposium: Artists and Movements for Housing Justice

ARCMTL launches online history of 1960s Montreal venue the New Penelope with IRL event

Montreal Black Film Festival presents Being Black in Canada short film program (x2)

British singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka plays MTELUS with Montreal’s La Force

