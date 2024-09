What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, Sept. 30

London, U.K. alt singer Jazmin Bean brings her Traumatic Livelihood tour to Studio TD

Every Child Matters rally and march

City of Montreal presents new Cultural Development Policy at City Hall & online

Cinema Politica presents Standing Above the Clouds w/ director Q&A

U.S. singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin plays MTELUS

L.A. singer-songwriter Rosie Tucker plays Cabaret Foufs

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.