What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Sept. 20

Clusters exhibition opens at PHI Centre

Norwegian DJ/songwriter/producer Kygo plays the Bell Centre

Fleshgod Apocalypse & Shadow of Intent play l’Olympia

Saturday, Sept. 21

Sugar Sammy You’re Gonna Rire 2 Sept. 21 & 22

Montreal Fashion Week continues through Sept. 22

British alt icon P.J. Harvey plays Place Bell

Sunday, Sept. 22

British punk band Idles play MTELUS Sept. 21 & 22

Drag Race 2022 winner Willlow Pill performs at le National

